See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Craig Olsen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Olsen, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Craig Olsen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.

Dr. Olsen works at Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Cerritos, CA and Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group
    14600 Sherman Way Ste 300, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 252-1135
  2. 2
    13357 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 252-1135
  3. 3
    Los Alamitos Office
    4281 Katella Ave Ste 220, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 252-1135
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Olsen?

    Oct 03, 2022
    Dr. Craig Olsen, was fantastic. He listens to all of your concerns carefully, makes note of it. Seems like a very caring doctor. Does not criticize you. He even took the time to print out my paperwork for my labs, since his office staff was busy.
    — Oct 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Olsen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Olsen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Olsen to family and friends

    Dr. Olsen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Olsen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Olsen, MD.

    About Dr. Craig Olsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477529758
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Olsen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.