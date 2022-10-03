Overview

Dr. Craig Olsen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.



Dr. Olsen works at Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Cerritos, CA and Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.