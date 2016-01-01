Dr. Craig Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Olson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.
Dr. Olson works at
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 369-5831
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Olson, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1629272406
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colectomy and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.