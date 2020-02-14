Overview of Dr. Craig O'Neill, MD

Dr. Craig O'Neill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. O'Neill works at Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, Ltd. in West Reading, PA with other offices in Hamburg, PA and Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.