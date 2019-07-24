Dr. Craig Osleeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osleeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Osleeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Osleeb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brewster, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Osleeb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brewster Office185 Route 312 Ste 201, Brewster, NY 10509 Directions (845) 278-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osleeb?
Dr. Osleeb is one of a kind these day's ! He is a driven Professional who knows his Patients by heart and treats them case by case just like Family. You are not just a name and number in a file. He is always enthusiastic and will leave no stone unturned in his effort to ease your discomfort by tailoring a course of treatment to fit your situation , which as with me.. may even lead to complete cure ! One of the very best out there.. for sure !
About Dr. Craig Osleeb, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063466316
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osleeb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osleeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osleeb works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Osleeb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osleeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osleeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osleeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.