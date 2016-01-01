Dr. Craig Parson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Parson, DO
Dr. Craig Parson, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Centennial Hills6850 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 904-9701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Dr. Parson accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
