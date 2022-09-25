Dr. Craig Paul, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Paul, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Paul, DPM
Dr. Craig Paul, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatric Med New York Ny|New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Paul works at
Dr. Paul's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Hillmoor1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 301, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 494-7044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
My husband has been seeing Dr. Paul for about 4 yrs .. he is so caring & listens to you & explains everything ! My husband had been seeing podiatrist most of his adult life & he has never meet anyone as caring as Dr.Paul .. we both highly recommended Dr.Paul !
About Dr. Craig Paul, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316999618
Education & Certifications
- Doctor's Hospital Parkway|Doctors Hospital
- New York College Of Podiatric Med New York Ny|New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Paul using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul works at
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.