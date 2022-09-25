Overview of Dr. Craig Paul, DPM

Dr. Craig Paul, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatric Med New York Ny|New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Paul works at HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Hillmoor in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.