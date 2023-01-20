Overview

Dr. Craig Pepin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Pepin works at The Polyclinic in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Heartburn and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.