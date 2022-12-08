Dr. Craig Perlman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Perlman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Perlman, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Perlman works at
Locations
-
1
Island Neuro Care PC4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 106, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 520-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perlman?
He is the best doctor…….listens to what you say not just what the lab test say. Spends time going over everything and explains everything. I also need to report the great help I get from the staff both at the office and on the telephone.
About Dr. Craig Perlman, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1750566402
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlman works at
Dr. Perlman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.