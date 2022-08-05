See All Hand Surgeons in Greenbelt, MD
Dr. Craig Person, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Person, MD

Dr. Craig Person, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Laurel Medical Center.

Dr. Person works at Craig M Person MD in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in La Plata, MD and Lanham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Person's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Craig M. Person M.d P.A.
    7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 220, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 982-0202
  2. 2
    Capital Area Orthopedic Associates
    16 N La Plata Ct, La Plata, MD 20646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 392-3330
    Monday
    5:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    5:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center
    8118 Good Luck Rd, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 498-0333
  4. 4
    5 Garrett Ave, La Plata, MD 20646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 609-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Laurel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2022
    My husband had his first visit today with Dr. Person very impressed excellent bedside manner very attentive very concerned took time with my husband didnt rush Cleary explained multiple options for my husband. Described in detail the next course of action. I even heard them laughing which is a good sign. Will definitely recommend this orthopedic surgeon to friends and family.
    Keisha barnaby — Aug 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Craig Person, MD
    About Dr. Craig Person, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952401267
    Education & Certifications

    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Person, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Person is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Person has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Person has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Person has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Person on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Person. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Person.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Person, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Person appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

