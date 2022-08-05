Overview of Dr. Craig Person, MD

Dr. Craig Person, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Laurel Medical Center.



Dr. Person works at Craig M Person MD in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in La Plata, MD and Lanham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.