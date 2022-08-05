Dr. Craig Person, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Person is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Person, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Person, MD
Dr. Craig Person, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Laurel Medical Center.
Dr. Person works at
Dr. Person's Office Locations
-
1
Craig M. Person M.d P.A.7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 220, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 982-0202
-
2
Capital Area Orthopedic Associates16 N La Plata Ct, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (301) 392-3330Monday5:00am - 5:00pmTuesday5:00am - 5:00pmWednesday5:00am - 5:00pmThursday5:00am - 5:00pmFriday5:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center8118 Good Luck Rd, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 498-0333
- 4 5 Garrett Ave, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (301) 609-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Laurel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Person?
My husband had his first visit today with Dr. Person very impressed excellent bedside manner very attentive very concerned took time with my husband didnt rush Cleary explained multiple options for my husband. Described in detail the next course of action. I even heard them laughing which is a good sign. Will definitely recommend this orthopedic surgeon to friends and family.
About Dr. Craig Person, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1952401267
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Person has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Person accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Person has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Person works at
Dr. Person has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Person on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Person. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Person.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Person, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Person appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.