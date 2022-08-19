Overview

Dr. Craig Peterson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Eastern Shore Heart Center in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Hypertension and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.