Overview of Dr. Craig Phillips, MD

Dr. Craig Phillips, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Steroid Injection and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.