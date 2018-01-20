Overview of Dr. Craig Popp, MD

Dr. Craig Popp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Popp works at Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.