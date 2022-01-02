Dr. Craig Reich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Reich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Reich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Reich works at
Locations
Plushcare of California Inc. A Professional Corp.650 5th St Ste 502, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (415) 231-5333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr saved my life! He was super efficient and thorough. Got to the bottom of a situation that no one else was able to assist. I strongly recommend and will be using his services again for my family of 7. Thank you again Dr!
About Dr. Craig Reich, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1396857561
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reich works at
Dr. Reich speaks Dutch.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.