Dr. Craig Reickert, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Craig Reickert, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Reickert works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Troy, MI and Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kevin Behm, MD
5.0 (1)
Dr. Anne-Lise D'Angelo, MD
0.0 (0)
Dr. Kristen Rumer, MD
0.0 (0)
Locations

    Henry Ford Hospital
    2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 227-3306
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit
    2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 777-4167
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
    Monday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Henry Ford Cottage Hospital (psych)
    159 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 640-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson
    131 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 882-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2023
    He sought options to help me get better soon.
    Anonymous — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Craig Reickert, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275621955
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Medical Center|University of Michigan Hospitals
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Reickert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reickert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reickert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reickert has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reickert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reickert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reickert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reickert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reickert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

