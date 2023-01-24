Overview

Dr. Craig Reickert, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Reickert works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Troy, MI and Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.