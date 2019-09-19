Dr. Craig Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Reynolds, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Reynolds, MD
Dr. Craig Reynolds, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations
Wound Care Center at St. Anthony North Hospital2551 W 84th Ave, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 430-3220Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wadsworth Surgical Center Inc3280 Wadsworth Blvd Ste 100, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 985-3303
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a complete face and neck lift , done by Dr. Reynolds in 1988. He did a fantastic job.!!. To this day ( I am now 93) People are still amazed at how young I look, when all I wanted was to look better. It was a complete success and I've been completely happy with his work. It was also a very easy experience..This is the first time I've given him the Thanks he deserves. !
About Dr. Craig Reynolds, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1174706006
Education & Certifications
- University Colo Health Science Center
- Nc Bapt Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
