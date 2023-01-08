Overview of Dr. Craig Richter, MD

Dr. Craig Richter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Richter works at SightMD NY Huntington in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Glaucoma and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.