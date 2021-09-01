Overview of Dr. Craig Roberto, DO

Dr. Craig Roberto, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.