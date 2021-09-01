Dr. Craig Roberto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Roberto, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Roberto, DO
Dr. Craig Roberto, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberto's Office Locations
- 1 15 S Forest Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-1824
-
2
Riches Chiropractic Pllc5875 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 514-5730
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberto?
Dr. Roberto did knee surgery on me 18 months ago and I have not had one ounce of trouble with my knee. The entire process went smoothly with no pain!
About Dr. Craig Roberto, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1760655203
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberto has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.