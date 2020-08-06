Overview of Dr. Craig Roberts, MD

Dr. Craig Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Craig E Roberts MD in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.