Dr. Craig Robison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Robison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Robison works at
Locations
Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology2680 S Val Vista Dr Ste 185, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology, Dobson1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 209, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mayo Clinic
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Robison was the on-call cardiologist when I had a fairly profound "heart attack" on a Sunday afternoon. He performed a PCI using my wrist, instead of my groin, and did a great job. I've heard of radial nerve injury when utilizing the wrist but Dr Robison worked quickly and with obvious expertise and I had no problems whatsoever. Wonderful skills, professional, compassionate. Great follow-up. I'm grateful he was the provider on-call.
About Dr. Craig Robison, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1528367307
Education & Certifications
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
