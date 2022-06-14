Overview of Dr. Craig Rodner, MD

Dr. Craig Rodner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Rodner works at University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.