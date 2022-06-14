Dr. Craig Rodner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Rodner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Rodner, MD
Dr. Craig Rodner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Rodner works at
Dr. Rodner's Office Locations
-
1
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06030 Directions (860) 679-6630
-
2
Avon Office2 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 679-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodner?
Dr. Rodner was wonderful. He explained everything in terms I could understand. His staff is great as well.
About Dr. Craig Rodner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1063471290
Education & Certifications
- Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Swarthmore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodner works at
Dr. Rodner has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.