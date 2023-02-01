Dr. Craig Roodbeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roodbeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Roodbeen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Roodbeen, MD
Dr. Craig Roodbeen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Roodbeen works at
Dr. Roodbeen's Office Locations
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Troy1350 Kirts Blvd Ste 160, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 244-9426
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As usual, Doctor Roodbeen was friendly and helpful in our discussion of my shoulder injury. He gave a concise opinion along with the treatment options available. He gives me confidence in my ability to return to pre-injury condition following my surgery with Dr. Roodbeen.
About Dr. Craig Roodbeen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780674903
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Resch Of Va
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roodbeen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roodbeen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roodbeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roodbeen has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roodbeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Roodbeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roodbeen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roodbeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roodbeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.