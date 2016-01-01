Dr. Craig Rosebrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosebrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Rosebrock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Rosebrock, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.
Dr. Rosebrock works at
Locations
Pulmonology, Sleep, Asthma and Allergy Center of Dublin105 Fairview Park Dr, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Rosebrock, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosebrock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosebrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosebrock works at
Dr. Rosebrock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosebrock.
