Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD
Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Rudnick works at
Dr. Rudnick's Office Locations
-
1
Banner -- University Medical Center South Campus LLC2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 626-7664
-
2
Aleph Center PLLC6408 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 885-5558
-
3
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services3100 Oak Rd Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 944-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
4
Comprehensive Psychiatric Svs5030 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions (707) 864-6860
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rudnick?
Dr. Rudnick is everything you would hope your psychiatrist would be! I’ve only been seeing him a few months but I’m very impressed so far. He is very professional, sensitive to my feelings about certain treatment approaches and willing to accommodate my preferences when able. He is very thorough in answering questions and keeping records. Definitely recommend him if you’re looking for a psychiatrist.
About Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184831661
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudnick works at
Dr. Rudnick speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.