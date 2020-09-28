See All Psychiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD

Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Rudnick works at Banner -- University Medical Center South Campus LLC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rudnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner -- University Medical Center South Campus LLC
    2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 626-7664
  2. 2
    Aleph Center PLLC
    6408 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 885-5558
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Psychiatric Services
    3100 Oak Rd Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 944-9711
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  4. 4
    Comprehensive Psychiatric Svs
    5030 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA 94534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 864-6860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 28, 2020
    Dr. Rudnick is everything you would hope your psychiatrist would be! I’ve only been seeing him a few months but I’m very impressed so far. He is very professional, sensitive to my feelings about certain treatment approaches and willing to accommodate my preferences when able. He is very thorough in answering questions and keeping records. Definitely recommend him if you’re looking for a psychiatrist.
    M — Sep 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD
    About Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184831661
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Rudnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

