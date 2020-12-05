Overview of Dr. Craig Ruetzel, MD

Dr. Craig Ruetzel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.



Dr. Ruetzel works at CHESAPEAKE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.