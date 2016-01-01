Dr. Rumbaugh II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig Rumbaugh II
Overview
Dr. Craig Rumbaugh II is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Rumbaugh II works at
Locations
New Mexico Pain Center3600 Coors Blvd NW Ste A200, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Directions (505) 264-9961
New Mexico Pain Center of Roswell2730 N Wilshire Blvd, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 395-7246
Las Cruces Pain Center880 S Telshor Blvd Ste 100, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (915) 598-7246
Newmexico Pain Center of Alamogordo20 S New York Ave, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Directions (575) 395-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Regional Hospital
About Dr. Craig Rumbaugh II
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1184019127
