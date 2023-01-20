Dr. Craig Rundbaken, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rundbaken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Rundbaken, DO is a Pulmonologist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Craig M. Rundbaken D.o. Pllc13830 W Camino del Sol Ste 240, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 975-0500
Banner Boswell Medical Center10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 977-7211Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rundbaken is simply the best! During each office visit he has been professional and caring, but most of all he takes the time to understand my concerns. He took the time to titrate the best medication and dosage for me. He is truly a master at his art! It is also noteworthy that he has the best staff!! They are very timely with returning calls, and it is evident they care about patients’ needs. For a win-win (best pulmonologist and best staff) Dr. Rundbaken and his staff are # 1.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
