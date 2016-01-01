Dr. Salt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Salt, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Salt, MD
Dr. Craig Salt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Salt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Salt's Office Locations
-
1
Naval Medical Center San Diego34800 Bob Wilson Dr, San Diego, CA 92134 Directions (619) 532-6950
- 2 10670 Wexford St Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 499-2714
-
3
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salt?
About Dr. Craig Salt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1215901962
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salt accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salt works at
Dr. Salt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.