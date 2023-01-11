Overview

Dr. Craig Sande, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sande works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Celiac Disease and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.