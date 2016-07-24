Dr. Craig Sater, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Sater, DDS
Overview
Dr. Craig Sater, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cocoa, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Dentistry.
Locations
Craig Sater DDS780 West Ave, Cocoa, FL 32927 Directions (321) 307-2484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was my best dental experience. I have been to good and bad dentists over the years. This office was great, no pain, took care of me right away. I even had a Saturday appointment. All good.
About Dr. Craig Sater, DDS
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sater accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.