Dr. Craig Sater, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cocoa, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Dentistry.



Dr. Sater works at Craig Sater DDS in Cocoa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.