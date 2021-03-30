See All Vascular Surgeons in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Craig Schwartz, DO

Vascular Surgery
2.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Schwartz, DO

Dr. Craig Schwartz, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Schwartz works at Premier Vein & Body by Schwartz in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

    Premier Vein & Body by Schwartz
    1300 E 104th St, Kansas City, MO 64131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 451-8346
    Vein Centers for Excellence of Kc
    11409 Ash St Ste B, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 451-8346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Angela — Mar 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Schwartz, DO

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780689810
    Education & Certifications

    • Olympia Fields, 1994, Vascular Surgery
    • Botsford Hospital, 1988, General Surgery
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Tufts University In Massachusetts
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Schwartz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

