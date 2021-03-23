Dr. Scoville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Scoville, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Scoville, MD
Dr. Craig Scoville, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester Med Sch and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Madison Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center, St. John's Health, Star Valley Health, Steele Memorial Medical Center and Teton Valley Hospital.
Dr. Scoville's Office Locations
Craig D Scoville MD PC2220 E 25th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 542-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Madison Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
- St. John's Health
- Star Valley Health
- Steele Memorial Medical Center
- Teton Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scoville is an excellent RA doctor. He’s very smart and has helped me with my RA. If your looking for a great RA doctor, Dr Scoville is the one to see.
About Dr. Craig Scoville, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1194818997
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of Washington Hospitals
- University of Rochester Med Sch
- Brigham Young University, Provo , Ut
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Scoville accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scoville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scoville has seen patients for Lupus, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scoville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scoville speaks French.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scoville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scoville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.