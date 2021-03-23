See All Rheumatologists in Idaho Falls, ID
Dr. Craig Scoville, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (48)
Map Pin Small Idaho Falls, ID
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Scoville, MD

Dr. Craig Scoville, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester Med Sch and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Madison Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center, St. John's Health, Star Valley Health, Steele Memorial Medical Center and Teton Valley Hospital.

Dr. Scoville works at Idaho Falls Arthritis Clinic, Idaho Falls, ID in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scoville's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Craig D Scoville MD PC
    2220 E 25th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 542-9080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bingham Memorial Hospital
  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
  • Madison Memorial Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Portneuf Medical Center
  • St. John's Health
  • Star Valley Health
  • Steele Memorial Medical Center
  • Teton Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lupus
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • PacificSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Craig Scoville, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194818997
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Washington Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University, Provo , Ut
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scoville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scoville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scoville works at Idaho Falls Arthritis Clinic, Idaho Falls, ID in Idaho Falls, ID. View the full address on Dr. Scoville’s profile.

    Dr. Scoville has seen patients for Lupus, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scoville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoville.

