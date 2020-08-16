See All General Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Craig Selzman, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig Selzman, MD

Dr. Craig Selzman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Selzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    30 N Medical Dr Ste 3C127, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Partial Lung Collapse
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect

Treatment frequency



Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2020
    Dr. Selzman performed my second Aortic root and valve repair in March of 2019. From my first meeting with him; I had total confidence. He put me at ease and answered all my questions thoroughly. Having had complications during my first surgery ( perfomed in ND) which almost led to my demise I was more than worried to undergo the same procedure a second time. My second surgery was with Dr. Selzman was a much better experience physically and mentally and the Cardia Rehab provided by U of U was excellent. I am so grateful that my cardiologist recommended Dr. Selzman.
    Jon Bertsch — Aug 16, 2020
    About Dr. Craig Selzman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902991144
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Colo Health Scis Center
    Residency
    • University of Colorado
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Selzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Selzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

