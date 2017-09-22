Overview of Dr. Craig Senzon, MD

Dr. Craig Senzon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.