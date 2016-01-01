Dr. Craig Shanteau, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanteau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Shanteau, DDS
Overview
Dr. Craig Shanteau, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Logansport, IN.
Dr. Shanteau works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Plus2001 E Broadway, Logansport, IN 46947 Directions (574) 227-4983
-
2
North Pointe Dental Care10505 LIMA RD, Fort Wayne, IN 46818 Directions (260) 208-1638
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Shanteau, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1902929524
Education & Certifications
- Butler University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanteau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanteau accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanteau works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanteau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanteau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanteau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanteau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.