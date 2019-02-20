Dr. Craig Shapiro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Shapiro, DO
Dr. Craig Shapiro, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Broward Center for Ear, Nose, Throat, & Allergy500 N Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 438-7171
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Shapiro has been my family physician for over 20 years. He has helped us from a simple cold to cancer in my family. I will always be forever grateful to have an experienced doctor in my community.
About Dr. Craig Shapiro, DO
- English, Spanish
- american osteophatic college otolaryngo
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med, Otolaryngology
- Botsford General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.