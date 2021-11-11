Overview

Dr. Craig Sheflin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Sheflin works at Findling Surgical, P.C. in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in Corona, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.