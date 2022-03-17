Dr. Craig Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Singer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Craig Singer MD Dermatology31000 Telegraph Rd, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 792-3785
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome televisit with Dr Singer. Always so kind and accommodating. Thank you!
About Dr. Craig Singer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- Northwest Dermatology Group, Pc
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.