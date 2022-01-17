Overview of Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD

Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Skolnick works at Skolnick Eye Institute in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.