See All Ophthalmologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (36)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD

Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Skolnick works at Skolnick Eye Institute in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Mittleman, MD
Dr. David Mittleman, MD
4.9 (1102)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Fair, DO
Dr. Scott Fair, DO
4.8 (109)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Edens, MD
Dr. Steven Edens, MD
4.9 (67)
View Profile

Dr. Skolnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Skolnick Eye Institute
    641 University Blvd Ste 111, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 296-2010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Chalazion
Stye
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Chalazion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Skolnick?

    Jan 17, 2022
    Staff was phenomenal and Doctor skolnick was very kind, and Phyllis was a very helpful front desk lady
    Janice — Jan 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Skolnick to family and friends

    Dr. Skolnick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Skolnick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD.

    About Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689699654
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Of Mn Cornea Exter Dis & Refrac Surg
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Of Il Eye & Ear Infirm
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Of Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skolnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skolnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skolnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skolnick works at Skolnick Eye Institute in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Skolnick’s profile.

    Dr. Skolnick has seen patients for Stye, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skolnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Skolnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skolnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skolnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skolnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Skolnick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.