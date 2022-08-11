Dr. Craig Smith, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Smith, DDS
Dr. Craig Smith, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
A Reason to Smile
2803 N Bogus Basin Rd, Boise, ID 83702
(208) 563-4911
Monday 7:00am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 7:00am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 1:00pm
Valley Smiles Dental Care
110 College St Ste D, Athens, AL 35611
(208) 487-4589
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient for five years. The office is warm and inviting. The staff is always welcoming. Mindi, my hygienist is skilled and truly concerned for my dental health. Dr. Smith has a gentle manner and yet a vibrancy about him. He is personable and kind.
32 years of experience
English, French and Spanish
CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks French and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
