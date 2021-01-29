Dr. Craig Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Smith, MD
Dr. Craig Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Craig D Smith MD PA12222 Merit Dr Ste 1420, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 233-6237
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith and his staff were very nice. I have gone to him multiple times for different eye issues and have always had a great experience!
About Dr. Craig Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.