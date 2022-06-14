Overview of Dr. Craig Smith, MD

Dr. Craig Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.