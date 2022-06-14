Dr. Craig Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Smith, MD
Dr. Craig Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Shorr Smith and Hurst Mds501 E Hardy St Ste 210, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-4900
-
2
Marina Del Rey Hospital4650 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 823-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very clean office, support staff was efficient and polite. Doctor Smith was prompt, confident, offering details and I found him very likable.
About Dr. Craig Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922190131
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
