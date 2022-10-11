Overview of Dr. Craig Smith, MD

Dr. Craig Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Midwest Hematolgy/Oncolgy Assoc in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.