Dr. Craig Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Smith, MD
Dr. Craig Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Suburban Surgical Associates Inc.555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 265, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 911-4644
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Smart, well trained, experienced with down to earth common sense.
About Dr. Craig Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962519785
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital Wash University
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Bucknell University
- General Surgery
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Appendicitis, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
