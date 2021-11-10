Overview

Dr. Craig Solem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.



Dr. Solem works at Minnesota Gastroenterology PA in Coon Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.