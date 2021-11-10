Dr. Craig Solem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Solem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Solem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Dr. Solem works at
Locations
-
1
Mngi Digestive Health9145 Springbrook Dr NW Ste 200, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (612) 871-1145
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solem?
Dr. Solem is fantastic. He diagnosed and treated me for IBS (a life long painful condition for me). His recommendations and treatment plan changed my life. He is also one of the best doctors I've been to in terms of giving me ample time during my appointments and having thorough discussions. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Craig Solem, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801873377
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solem works at
Dr. Solem has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Solem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.