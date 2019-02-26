Overview of Dr. Craig Spurdle, MD

Dr. Craig Spurdle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.



Dr. Spurdle works at NICKLAUS CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.