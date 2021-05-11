See All Plastic Surgeons in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Craig Staebel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Staebel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (17)
Map Pin Small Georgetown, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Craig Staebel, MD

Dr. Craig Staebel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from Texas A &amp; M University and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Staebel works at Georgetown Plastic Surgery in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Staebel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgetown Plastic Surgery
    3201 S Austin Ave Ste 305, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5158

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Staebel?

    May 11, 2021
    I’ll begin this review by simply stating that Dr. Staebel is, by far, the most professional, talented, compassionate, kind and genuine cosmetic surgeon. His office staff is efficient, friendly and caring…always striving to be helpful and willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that their patients are 100% happy with their total experience. Recently, I decided that it was time for a mini facelift as age was creeping up on me. Frightened by the prospect of this surgery, combined with the fact that I no longer lived in Texas, made for some serious doubts. But, I decided that the only person I trusted with surgery to my face was Dr. Staebel AND there is no other staff that could take care of all the details like the staff at Georgetown Plastic Surgery. Long story short, after taking care of all preoperative visits, etc., I drove 9 hours to Georgetown to have my surgery. I am ESTATIC over the results. I must say…I LOOK AMAZING!!!
    Lynn Richard — May 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Staebel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Craig Staebel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Staebel to family and friends

    Dr. Staebel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Staebel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Craig Staebel, MD.

    About Dr. Craig Staebel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669423018
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas A &amp;amp; M University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Staebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staebel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staebel works at Georgetown Plastic Surgery in Georgetown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Staebel’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Staebel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staebel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Craig Staebel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.