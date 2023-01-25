Dr. Craig Stauffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stauffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Stauffer, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Stauffer, MD
Dr. Craig Stauffer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Stauffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stauffer's Office Locations
-
1
Peninsula Primary Care/Montage Health23845 Holman Hwy Ste 203, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 241-9155
-
2
Montage Medical Group Urology2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Bldg A, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 241-9155
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stauffer?
I had a great experience with Dr. Stauffer, he cares about his practice.
About Dr. Craig Stauffer, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1689932709
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stauffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stauffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stauffer works at
Dr. Stauffer has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stauffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stauffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stauffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stauffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stauffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.