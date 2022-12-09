Dr. Craig Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Arizona Digestive Health - East Mesa6020 E Arbor Ave Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 985-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr Stein for many years. He listens yo what you have to say and then tries what he thinks will help you. Very efficient and precise. Also, he and the staff are very well organized.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
