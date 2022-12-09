Overview

Dr. Craig Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Stein works at Arizona Digestive Health in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.