Dr. Craig Sweet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Craig Sweet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and HealthPark Medical Center.
Locations
Embryo Donation International, P.L.12611 World Plaza Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 275-5728
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sweet knows a lot about fertility. He would come in to review ultrasounds after the MA and show you more than the MA could/did. He took the proper steps to appropriately diagnose any unexplained infertility.
About Dr. Craig Sweet, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1790891653
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweet has seen patients for Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sweet speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
