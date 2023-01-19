Overview

Dr. Craig Sweet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Sweet works at Embryo Donation International, P.L. in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.