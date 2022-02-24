Dr. Ternovits has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Ternovits, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Ternovits, MD
Dr. Craig Ternovits, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mt Juliet, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Ternovits works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ternovits' Office Locations
-
1
Summit Clinic - Mount Juliet660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 230, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 874-9667
-
2
Lebanon Clinic920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 340, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 784-4039
-
3
Hermitage Clinic5651 Frist Blvd Ste 711, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 874-9667
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ternovits?
Dr Ternovits the best, he did gall bladder surgery on me. I am like a new person!! Thanks doc!!
About Dr. Craig Ternovits, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063520666
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ternovits accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ternovits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ternovits works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ternovits. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ternovits.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ternovits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ternovits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.