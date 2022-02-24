Overview of Dr. Craig Ternovits, MD

Dr. Craig Ternovits, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mt Juliet, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Ternovits works at The Surgical Clinic in Mt Juliet, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Hermitage, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.