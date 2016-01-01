Overview of Dr. Craig Thompson, MD

Dr. Craig Thompson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Brigham and Women's Hospital|University Of Ms School Of Med



Dr. Thompson works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.